Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.62.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 in the last 90 days. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sprout Social by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 16.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

