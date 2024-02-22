Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 384,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 533,060 shares.The stock last traded at $59.94 and had previously closed at $64.48.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946 in the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

