SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

SSR Mining stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $915.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.