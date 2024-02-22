Starbucks Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,793 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

