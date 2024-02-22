StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading Up 3.3%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.
StarHub Stock Up 3.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.
About StarHub
StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; information security and network security surveillance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StarHub
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.