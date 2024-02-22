Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Toro has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toro will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

