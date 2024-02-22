Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical volume of 264 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROVR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,100,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,954,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,965,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,100,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,014.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,200 shares of company stock worth $6,657,102. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

