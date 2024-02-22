Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Iovance Biotherapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 51,088 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 489% compared to the average volume of 8,674 call options.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 31.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.39. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

