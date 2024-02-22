Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $116.07 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

