Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,455 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $22,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 104.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

