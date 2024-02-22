Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $75.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,104,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 676,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

