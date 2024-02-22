Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of DoorDash Call Options (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 76,980 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the typical volume of 20,831 call options.
DoorDash Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of DASH opened at $114.69 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in DoorDash by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
