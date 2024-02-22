Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

