StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

