StockNews.com Downgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Buy

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $317.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 129,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,372,000 after buying an additional 96,479 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

