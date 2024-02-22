StockNews.com Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Sell

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FSP stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $245.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 3,586,047 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,843,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

