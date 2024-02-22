StockNews.com Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.38 million, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 295.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 490.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 635,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 90.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 168,497 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

