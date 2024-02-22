StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $540,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

