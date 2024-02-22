StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.