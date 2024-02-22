StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

