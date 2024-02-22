StockNews.com Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abeona Therapeutics
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.