StockNews.com Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

