StockNews.com Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of CGNX opened at $39.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

