StockNews.com Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Sell

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $134.34 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,508 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

