StockNews.com Lowers Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.89.

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. Prothena has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prothena by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after purchasing an additional 417,338 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Prothena by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Prothena by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

