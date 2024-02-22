StockNews.com Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to “Hold”

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NYSE:PK opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

