StockNews.com Upgrades Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to “Hold”

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Seneca Foods

In related news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott bought 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Seneca Foods by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Stories

