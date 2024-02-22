Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

