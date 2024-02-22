SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $6.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWR. Raymond James lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Shares of SPWR opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. SunPower has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $601.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

