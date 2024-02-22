Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 1.3 %

SDPI stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

