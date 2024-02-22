Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 755,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of Synchrony Financial worth $167,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.