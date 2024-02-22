Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $543.57 on Thursday. Synopsys has a one year low of $350.58 and a one year high of $582.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $532.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

