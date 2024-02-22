Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $40.17. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 1.09% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

