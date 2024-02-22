T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $176,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.