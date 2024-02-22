Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $326.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

