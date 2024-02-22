TC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,404,000 after acquiring an additional 778,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TC Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TC Energy stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 138.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

