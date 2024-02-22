TD Securities Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $9.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MERC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Get Mercer International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MERC

Mercer International Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $173,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.