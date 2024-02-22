Tecsys (TCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Tecsys to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.38 million. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$524.03 million, a P/E ratio of 237.33 and a beta of 0.73. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$23.75 and a 1-year high of C$36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.75.

Tecsys Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tecsys

About Tecsys

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.