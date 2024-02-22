Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.97. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 162,073 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEF

Telefónica Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 201,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.