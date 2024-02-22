Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

