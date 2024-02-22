The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $13.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.

AAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

