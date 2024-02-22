The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,717,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,571,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $66,482,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

