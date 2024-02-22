The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $18.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

OGN stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Organon & Co. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,243,000 after purchasing an additional 930,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

