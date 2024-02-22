The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $292.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $264.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

NYSE:VMC opened at $253.43 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $260.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average of $217.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after buying an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after buying an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,195,000 after buying an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

