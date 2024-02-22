The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $50.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,919,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,004,000 after acquiring an additional 372,682 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

