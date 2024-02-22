The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

