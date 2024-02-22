The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $682.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

