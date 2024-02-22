Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 24,888 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $351,169.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

