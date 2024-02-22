Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NYSE:TRI opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.30. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,191,000 after purchasing an additional 137,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

