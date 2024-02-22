Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $8.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TLYS

Tilly’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.03 on Monday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,676,609.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,676,609.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 490,630 shares of company stock worth $3,706,536. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.