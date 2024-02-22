Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Shares Down 4.7%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. 11,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 44,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.